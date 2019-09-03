Labor unions hold 23rd annual picnic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than a thousand people braved the heat and humidity to celebrate the union movement at the Reid Park band shell.
It’s the 23rd time the unions, led by the Pima Area Labor Federation, has gathered at Reid Park to mark the unofficial end of summer and the unofficial beginning of the general election campaign.
On hand to give his election a boost was US Senate candidate Democrat, Mark Kelly, who expressed his union bonafides.
“My family is a union family,” he told the audience. “It was the union that helped my mother after she was injured at work.”
Kelley’s parents were both police officers.
He worked for NASA for 15 years, where he flew the space shuttle, he told the crowd.
He’s running against Republican, Martha McSally, in the general election.
One of the top issues facing the unions this year, wages.
Ericca Arvizu has been teaching high school for 23 years. Yet, she like so many Arizona teachers, has to work a second job.
“About five years ago, I became licensed in real estate,” she said. “Basically I’m a realtor.”
When she leaves her classroom at 4 p.m., she goes to work selling or showing.
“I do showings, I do open houses,” she said. “So I basically work every day of the week, every single day of the week.”
Burdened by student debt, she’s still paying her school loads 23 years after college.
“I may have them paid off in another 20 years,” she said.
It’s one of the reasons she’s a member of he American Federation of Teachers.
“People are hurting,” said Alison Jones, the Chair of the Pima County Democratic Party. “They’re working two jobs.”
She says workers don’t know how they’re going to pay for prescription drugs and “they’re working in jobs that don’t allow them to earn enough to pay rent towards a two bedroom apartment.”
She says that’s helping the Democratic Party, which has an agenda to lift up the middle class and to empower women.
She says that’s attractive to the younger folks.
“Four million people will turn 18 before the next election,” she said. “We’re going to get them on our side.”
Part of that is tuition relief, which would be a boost to Arizona teachers.
“When we were in college, we were pretty much guaranteed jobs,” said Cat Ripley, the Democratic Party’s Executive Director. “Kids in college now are not guaranteed a job.”
