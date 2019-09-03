Man arrested after shot fired outside Benson Walmart

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Benson police arrested a man after he fired a handgun in a Walmart parking lot.
Alejandro Ponce, 26, was arrested for misconduct with a weapon, endangerment and a stolen firearm.
Benson Police Department and Cochise County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple calls of a gunshot, Saturday evening, Sept. 31.
With the help of witnesses, officers located the suspect and found the handgun near the Benson Walmart.
Authorities say he fired off one round in the parking lot with people in the area, but no one was injured.
