New experiences for wildcats fans to debut this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The NAU/U of A football home opener game happening at the Arizona Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 7 is set to debut two new experience enhancements for fans of all ages.
The Coca-Cola Fan Fiesta at the Davis Sports Center will offer food, live entertainment, games, and beer starting at 4:45 p.m. The event is free to anyone with a game ticket.
The Coors Light Patio, located on the west side of the stadium will offer beer, brats, footlongs, BBQ nachos, and multiple TV’s for watching the Wildcats and other games.
The Wildcat Walk will start at 5:30 p.m. The game kicks off at 7:45 p.m.
Tickets start at just $11 for adults and $5 for kids.
You can purchase tickets by calling 621-CATS.
