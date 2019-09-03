Power outage reported in same area as water issues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of people are without power on the southwest side, Tucson Electric Power reported.
The power outage extends from Irvington Rd. south to Bilby Rd. and St. Joseph Ave., east to South Camino De La Tierra.
The outage was caused from poles and wires that were down, TEP said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 423 TEP customers are without power, but it’s expected to be fixed by 1:30 p.m.
People in the area without power are also part of the area without water after a water main break.
