TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ladies, break out your red dress! It's time for the annual "Tucson Go Red for Women Luncheon."
The event is all about learning to be heart healthy and the simple things you can do to save a life, like hands-only CPR.
This year, one of the featured speakers is lucky to be alive. Jackie Hammerquist was just 14 years old when she collapsed at her school. Her heart stopped. Thankfully, the right person was in the right place at the right time to save her life.
“There was a nurse who was dropping off her children at school at the same time and she saw me collapse and was the first person to me,” she said. “So, CPR was started immediately.”
Hear the rest of Jackie’s story for yourself at the “Tucson Go Red for Women Luncheon.” It is Saturday, September 14th, 2019.
Click HERE for ticket information.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.