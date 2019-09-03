Tucson group hosts car show for domestic violence awareness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson-area group hosted a car show Sunday, Sept. 1, to raise money and increase awareness for domestic violence.
Justice for Rosaura hosted the event on Stone Avenue, just north of Drachman.
Rosaura Hernandez was only 18-years-old when she was found dead at an apartment near 22nd and Craycroft in May 2018.
Joshua Hilaire, Hernandez’s boyfriend at the time, was eventually arrested and charged in her death. Hilaire, whose murder trial is set to begin in March 2020, is being held in the Pima County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Justice for Rosaura was formed April Barbosa, Hernandez’s mother. Barbosa said she just wants to make a difference in the community.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.