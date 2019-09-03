Tucson Water reports outage on southwest side

September 2, 2019 at 7:53 PM MST - Updated September 2 at 8:01 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Water is reporting an outage on Tucson’s southwest-side beginning at Irvington and Camino De Oeste and extending east to Drexel Heights.

The outage began around 7 p.m. when a pipe broke at Ajo and Kinney.

Water restoration is currently underway.

Tucson Water expects to restore water to customers by 11:45 p.m. this evening.

For more information and tracking water outages, please visit Tucson Water Outages and Advisories.

