Deputies looking for bold burglary suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a suspect accused of stealing items from a gas station.
It happened in May at the Circle K at Ajo Way and Palo Verde Road. The man wearing a red T-shirt, a red hat, sunglasses and holding a red bag walked in the door and headed straight to the back of the counter.
He did this with customers in the store and two clerks working. One of the clerks was stocking cigarettes, but the suspect just started helping himself to cigarettes while he was standing right between the two clerks.
Investigators say he put the cigarettes in the bag and left the store. He only took about 40 seconds to walk in, fill his bag and leave.
Store clerks told deputies that he got away with $100 worth of cigarettes. They also learned from witnesses that the suspect took off in a gray pickup truck.
PCSD says this suspect is bold because of the way he walked in the store and headed behind the counter. He did not have a weapon or tell the clerks that he had one. The way he carried out this act make investigators think that he has done this before.
If you have any information about this case or the suspect you’re asked to call 88-CRIME.
