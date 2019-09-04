FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We just can’t get rid of this heat!

By Stephanie Waldref | September 4, 2019 at 3:56 AM MST - Updated September 4 at 3:56 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hopefully you saw some storms over the holiday weekend, because things are drying out and heating up through the workweek. Storm chances return late this weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 106F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103F.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103F.

SATURDAY: 20% chance of isolated storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 103F.

SUNDAY: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

