Two arrested on narcotic and weapons charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two Sierra Vista residents were arrested and booked into Cochise County jail on narcotic and weapons charges following a months-long, multi-agency investigation into local drug sales.
Nathaniel Ranier, 39, was arrested after a traffic stop on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Ranier, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested for an ignition interlock violation. During the process of this investigation, 12.13 grams of cocaine were found in the vehicle.
The vehicle’s owner and passenger, Danielle Gentry, 40, of Sierra Vista, was arrested for her involvement.
Investigators from Sierra Vista Police Department Special Operations Bureau and Sierra Vista Arizona Department of Public Safety had been receiving information that Ranier was selling drugs in the Sierra Vista area. Their initial findings launched a multi-agency investigation between AZ DPS, Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Border Patrol, and Sierra Vista Police Department. Working together, agents confirmed that Ranier was meeting individuals and selling cocaine to them at local businesses.
The day of the arrest, multiple units from the cooperating agencies served search warrants to homes in the 1400 block of Bella Vista Drive and the 700 block of Silverwood Drive. The searches turned up additional evidence to support drug sales and weapons violations.
Through a further week-long investigation, investigators seized an additional 62.09 grams of cocaine from the Bella Vista residence.
Ranier was booked into the Cochise County jail for possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, misconduct involving weapons, and ignition interlock device required violation. His bond was set at $30,000.
Gentry was booked into the Cochise County jail for possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, and misconduct involving weapons. She was released.
