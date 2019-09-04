URGENT: Shooting suspect on run on southwest side of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for a shooting suspect on the southwest side of Tucson Wednesday, Sept. 4.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in the 4000 block of West Camino Elario, which is south of the intersection of Valencia and Camino De Oeste.
The suspect, who goes by Nico, has been described as a Hispanic male in his 30s. He is 5-foot-9, medium build and was wearing a pink or red shirt.
The suspect, who was last seen near Tetakusim Road, may be carrying a rifle. The PCSD said people in the area should stay inside, lock their doors and remain vigilant.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
