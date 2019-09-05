1 acquitted in deadly warehouse fire; jury deadlocks on 2nd

This combination of June 2017, file booking photos provided by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, Calif. Harris, one of two men blamed for a warehouse fire that killed 36 people in the San Francisco Bay Area two years ago, is scheduled to take the witness stand Monday, June 17, 2019, in Oakland. He faces involuntary manslaughter charges along with Almena, who is accused of illegally converting the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse into an artist live-work space where the fire broke out in December 2016. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) (Source: AP)