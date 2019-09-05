ACTION DAY: Showers and thunderstorms expected Saturday

By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 5, 2019 at 3:16 PM MST - Updated September 5 at 3:26 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared Saturday, Sept. 8 an Action Day for showers and thunderstorms.

The storms could be scattered to widespread on Sunday and into Sunday evening.

As with any storms, they have the potential to become severe, showing signs of threats like downpours, gusty winds, small hail, or lightning.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103.

SATURDAY: 20% chance of isolated storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 103.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms into the evening. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of storms. Highs in the low 90s with partly sunny skies.

We call for an Action Day any time we think the weather will affect your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE. Track the latest weather alerts with the News 13 First Alert weather app, which is available for free HERE.

