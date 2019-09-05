Author: Walmart decision on guns could be sign of cultural change

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Jennifer Carlson has written a book about “the everyday politics of guns.”
“I study guns,” she said. “That means gun violence, gun policy, gun politics.”
She’s a sociologist in the School of Sociology and Government & Public Policy at the University of Arizona. She also teaches classes on guns, such as “Guns in America, Can We Have A Better Debate?”
She doesn’t take sides in the debate. Instead, she looks for areas of compromise.
“(I look for places) where we can hear each other, actually hear each other rather than just listen to each other scream,” she said.
Carlson believes the reason gun legislation can’t be passed and conversations can’t be civil is because both sides are talking past each other.
“There is a pro-gun stance and there’s a safety and control stance and never the two sides shall meet,” she said. “We just argue until we’re blue in the face.”
She said the decision by Walmart to end certain ammo sales and certain guns may signal a shift in the way the issue is debated.
The company announced the decision Monday, almost a month after 22 people were killed in a mass shooting at one of its stores in El Paso.
“There’s actually something really powerful about this decision in the sense that is shows the culture is shifting,” she said. “Anybody can pass a law, but to actually have a culture change, that’s pretty difficult. I think this is what it’s hinting at."
Kroger stores, which owns Fry’s in Arizona, announced it will ask customers to not carry guns in its stores.
That was also part of the Walmart decision on guns.
“This could be the start of, not just the changing tide, but shifting deeper currents about what the social life is of guns in the US,” she said.
The trends began to appear in recent years following the preponderance of mass shootings in the US.
For every mass shooting, there are not just the shooting victims who died, but family, friends and other loved ones left behind.
It gives the gun control group an organization it didn’t have before.
Gun rights groups have had an edge in the past because they already organized in social groups like hunters or sports shooters.
The mass shooting survivors groups have given rise to a new mobilization effort. No longer is it an abstraction, it’s a very real thing.
