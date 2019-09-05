Buckelew pumpkin festival closes permanently

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year you won’t be able to pick out the perfect pumpkin. At least not at Buckelew Farms because it’s closing for good.
After 30 years of running the festival, the owners, Nick and Laurie, have retired.
They ran the festival for 30 years, a tradition most in Tucson looked forward to every October. However, Terror in the Corn haunted house will continue to be ran by other family members.
Southern Arizona residents have other options like the Marana Pumpkin Patch and Apple Annie’s.
Buckelew Farms was well-known for their Corn Maze, Beer Garden and Kids Corner. On their website, Nick and Laurie thanked all who have supported them throughout the years.
