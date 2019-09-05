DOING GOOD: eegee’s donates nearly $130k to five Tucson-area charities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Donations from eegee’s annual coupon cards were distributed the 2019 beneficiaries.
This year, eegee’s donated $128,901 that will be shared among five local charities.
Over the past 10 years, eegee’s has donated more than $3 million to Tucson charities through its annual coupon book program. The $7 coupon book offers eegee’s savings for every month of the year and all of the proceeds go directly to the nonprofit organizations.
The donations will go to these five organizations:
- Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids
- The First Tee of Tucson
- Nourish
- Cody’s Friends
- Coaches for Charity
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.