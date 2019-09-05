FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Toasty through the rest of the week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We can just not seem to get away from the heat! It sticks around through the rest of the week but then this weekend, we’ll see an increase in moisture and a decrease in temperatures.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103.
SATURDAY: 20% chance of isolated storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 103.
SUNDAY: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
TUESDAY: 30% chance of storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of storms. Highs in the low 90s with partly sunny skies.
