Oro Valley town council delays decision on El Conquistador golf courses, again

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The fate of the town-owned golf courses in Oro Valley will be up in the air a little while longer.
Community members showed up to Wednesdays’s town council meeting wearing green in hopes of a vote to keep the 36-hole courses fully operational.
After hours of conversation, town leaders voted against a motion to keep the El Conquistador and La Canada courses fully operational.
However, Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield said he would feel better in voting for the courses to remain open if a number of conditions were considered. In a motion that passed 6 to 1, the town manager will now be tasked with taking a look at those conditions and presenting her findings at one of the next two council meetings.
Previously, other options discussed by the council included reducing the number of holes or converting it into an open space, like a public park.
Oro Valley purchased the club for $1 million five years ago. Since then, it has cost taxpayers millions.
The club, located near La Cañada Drive and Lambert Lane, was controversial from the start.
The town council voted 4-3 to buy the El Conquistador in December 2014. Less than two months later, an effort was launched to recall Mayor Satish Hiremath and council members Joe Hornat, Mary Snider and Lou Waters.
One of the driving forces behind the recall was the purchase of the club.
Hiremath, Hornat, Snider and Waters survived the recall effort, but they were voted out of office together in 2018.
