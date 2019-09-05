Rural Metro Fire responds to salvage yard fire on southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews are responded to a fire burning in a pile of scrap metal at a salvage yard on the southeast side.
John Walka with Rural Metro Fire said it is burning in a 100 ft. by 100 ft. radius and not endangering any other properties or people at this time.
Davis-Monthan Fire Department and Rural Metro Fire Department responded to the scene.
It is between Nebraska St. and Wyoming St. crossing Swan Rd. It is contained but still burning, according to RMFD.
Crews plan to be on scene for several more hours due to the extensive fire overhaul cleanup.
