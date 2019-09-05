Skunks test positive for rabies in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two skunks captured in Cochise County have tested positive for rabies.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said the first skunk was captured in Hereford July 11. The second was foun in Fort Huachuca Aug. 4.
The CCSO said bats head south this time of the year so residents should make sure their pets are vaccinated.
People and mammals can get rabies from contact with saliva delivered by a bite or scratch from an infected animal. The Health Department recommends taking the following steps to help people reduce the risk of Rabies when outdoors:
- Do not approach wild animals. Wild animals with Rabies may seem unafraid of people. It’s not normal for a wild animal to be friendly with people, so stay away from any animal that seems unafraid.
- Protect your pets. If your cat or dog is not current on their rabies vaccinations, be sure to vaccinate them as soon as possible.
- Always walk pets on a leash. Leashes give owners a tool to prevent potentially dangerous situations and contact with other animals.
- If you see an animal acting oddly or on the ground, do not touch it. Stay away and immediately call the PACC at 520-724-5900.
- If you have contact with an unknown animal, especially a wild animal, call the Health Department at 520-724-7797.
