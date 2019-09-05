Tucson Mayor caught misbehaving in public ... again

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild was recorded cursing twice during a public meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
This isn’t the first time dropped the f-bomb in such a setting. He was recorded saying it twice at a public meeting on June 18.
Rothschild isn’t seeking re-election and his term will end in December.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the audience seemed to react to Rothschild’s suggestion to move on to another agenda item. He responded by admonishing the audience with a warning that also could be regarded as a put-down of the town of Oro Valley.
“You guys are going to turn into Oro (expletive) Valley,” he said.
After that, Tucson City Clerk Roger Randolph appeared to try to mute the Rothschild’s microphone.
“I don’t give a (expletive),” Rothschild said before appearing to laugh.
The first time he was caught, Rothschild issued an apology during an interview with KOLD News 13′s Bud Foster. You can watch the apology HERE.
A month later, Rothschild appeared in a Breakfast With Bud segment and talked about his legacy and his time spent leading Tucson.
