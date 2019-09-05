UA researchers earn Oscar of Science for first-ever black hole

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three researchers from the University of Arizona were named in a collaboration that has earned the “Oscar of Science.”
The three researchers were the following:
- Dimitrios Pslatis, the EHT Project Scientist
- Dan Marrone, one of the four leads who announced the first image
- Feryal Ozel, lead of the modeling analysis working group
They are part of the Event Horizon Telescope project, which was just named for the 2020 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics for the first-ever photo of a Black Hole.
The University of Arizona has 36 researchers and students contributing to the Event Horizon Telescope project, including 21 UA students that were involved in the project when the image was released.
The University of Arizona also managed two of the eight telescopes involved in creating the first image.
