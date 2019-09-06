Border Patrol rescues pregnant woman, two men claiming to be children, and 10 others

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents working near Yuma, Arizona and Blythe, California rescued 13 migrants, including a pregnant woman and two men falsely claiming to be children, in separate events this week.
Tuesday evening, Yuma Station agents found footprints along the U.S./Mexico International Boundary before spotting two people west of Avenue B near County 24th Street. Agents arrived on scene to find two people in the U.S. illegally, a pregnant woman and a man claiming to be a minor.
The woman showed signs of dehydration and was first given assistance by the agents while emergency medical services were called in for medical support and transport. She was taken by ambulance to the Yuma Regional Medical Center for further care before being released into Border Patrol custody.
The second person initially claimed to be a 17-year-old Guatemalan national, but agents discovered he was actually a 24-year-old Mexican national. The man told agents that a human smuggler told him to make the fraudulent claim. He was told would ensure his release into the United Stated by law enforcement. Both subjects were processed for immigration violations.
On Wednesday morning., Blythe Station agents were informed that nine migrants were traveling through the desert near Blythe, California. A short time later, California Highway Patrol received a 911 call from one person in that group reporting he and eight others were stranded without water.
CBP deployed a fixed-wing aircraft to locate those in distress. Agents found the group and immediately provided water at the scene. All of the individuals were provided a medical assessment and found to be in good health. All nine were placed into custody and processed for immigration violations.
Later that day, Yuma Station agents located two people west of Avenue B and near County 24th Street. One who was unconscious and suffering from heat exhaustion. The second, also suffering from heat exhaustion, initially claimed to be a 17-year-old juvenile, but through an investigation was determined to be a 24-year-old Mexican national.
They were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by ambulance and treated before released to agents. Both subjects were processed for immigration violations.
The two 24-year-old men from Mexico in the above incidents were later found to be brothers who were traveling separately. Both were instructed by a smuggler to make the false claim.
Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.
