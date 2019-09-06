Military plane accidentally launches rocket near Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An A-10C Thunderbolt II on a training mission accidentally fired a rocket near Tucson early Thursday, Sept. 5.
Davis-Monthan said the rocket, a M-156, hit an uninhabited and remote area near Mount Graham. D-M said it happened in the Jackal Military Operations Area, which is located approximately 60 miles northeast of Tucson.
There were no injuries, damages or fires from the launch.
The incident, which happened around 10:40 a.m., is under investigation.
The A-10C Thunderbolt II was assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron from the 355th Wing.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.