Oro Valley church robbed for third time this year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the third time in less than a year, a local church has been robbed.
St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church said someone recently broke into its donation box and stole at least $200. The church said it does not know when the theft happened, only that it was discovered earlier this week.
St. Mark said it will start taking the money out of the candle box each day to deter the thefts.
"We take this incident very seriously," the church said in a Facebook post. "Many thanks to our parishioners for your continued support"
St. Mark released a photo of a man who was allegedly in the building when the theft happened, but stopped short of calling him a suspect.
The church said it has filed a report with the Oro Valley Police Department and asked anyone with information to call the parish office at 520-469-7835.
A candle box, or donation box, is found near prayer candles to give people the opportunity to leave donations to help the pay for the candles.
St. Mark, located at 2727 W. Tangerine, said its candle box was hit twice in January.
The church moved to a more secure box after the first two thefts.
