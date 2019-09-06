Police search for suspect in robbery at ‘dinosaur’ McDonald’s

The McDonald's at 6651 E. Tanque Verde Road was robbed on Friday, Sept. 6.
By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 6, 2019 at 8:58 AM MST - Updated September 6 at 9:25 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police used K9 officers to search for a suspect in a robbery at an east-side restaurant on Friday, Sept. 6.

According to information from the Tucson Police Department, the “dinosaur” McDonald’s at 6651 E. Tanque Verde Road was robbed at about 7 a.m.

No one was hurt in the incident and no arrests have been made.

The restaurant got its nickname because of a dinosaur statue on the property.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 88-CRIME.

