Police search for suspect in robbery at ‘dinosaur’ McDonald’s

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police used K9 officers to search for a suspect in a robbery at an east-side restaurant on Friday, Sept. 6.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, the “dinosaur” McDonald’s at 6651 E. Tanque Verde Road was robbed at about 7 a.m.
No one was hurt in the incident and no arrests have been made.
The restaurant got its nickname because of a dinosaur statue on the property.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 88-CRIME.
