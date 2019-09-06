Tucson flautist fetches world mark, grabs Grammy in same year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Alexander Lipay plays the flute at the Tucson Symphony Orchestra.
“Mostly, I’m a musician,” Lipay said.
The way he plays the flute, and the instrument itself, is much like Lipay.
“I remember thinking it was one of the most wonderful and powerful flute sounds that I had ever heard in my life as a musician,” said Ben Nisbet, with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra.
Lipay was a natural when he picked up a flute when he was young.
“It can be a very warm and pleasant sound, and it can be very bright,” Lipay said.
Much like the flute’s range of notes, Lipay has many accolades and hobbies.
He won a Grammy for music engineering in 2016 and has three other nominations.
Lipay is also gifted with a paint brush.
“I like to paint when I have some free time,” said Lipay.
Nearly every inch of his house is covered with his own work.
With a Van Gogh style, he paints landscapes or images.
Just as with his musical talent, he just picked up painting one day and is really, really good.
“The more you paint, the more bored I get with what I do,” Lipay said.
Lipay work out more than just his creative muscles. He hits the gym quite a bit.
“I think officially, I have the strongest abs in the planet,” Lipay said.
He has a Guinness World Record for ab rolling.
The same year he won a Grammy, he set the record with 27 standing ab rolls in one minute. The award from hangs on a wall in his house, right between his paintings.
“I don’t think that anything he does is a hobby,” said Nisbet. “It is a dedicated passion or task.”
He said it took him about a year or so to get in shape to beat the record. He said he stays in shape just in case someone tries to beat his mark.
