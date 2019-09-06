Tucson police investigating midtown homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a homicide in midtown Tucson late Thursday, Sept. 5.
The Tucson Police Department said a man was found dead at an apartment complex in the 200 block of East Mohave, which is near Stone and Fort Lowell.
The TPD said the victim was in his 30s or 40s and had signs of trauma.
A man who is a resident at the apartment complex called police around 4:30 p.m. The TPD interviewed the man and said they are not looking for a suspect.
The relationship between the two men is unknown.
