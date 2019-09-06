Wildcats fans will find new game day experiences as home season opens

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats football team will host the NAU Lumberjacks in their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 6. Fans will find new faces on the team and new experiences at Arizona Stadium.
First is the new tailgating area at the Davis Sports Center. It will open 3 hours before the kickoff.
The Davis Sports Center is home to the new indoor Wildcats practice facility. On game day it will turn into a party area for fans, giving them an indoor facility for pregame festivities.
There will be food and drinks, featuring some food from local restaurants, as well as live music and a kids zone with inflatables.
Inside the stadium, a new premium seating area called the Skybox Club is located on west side of the third level. The modern space will offer enhanced food and wine options, with a pregame buffet.
Among the stadium updates are a new sound system, TV displays, and wider the seats in the west-side section. More TVs have been installed around the concession areas so fans can purchase treats without missing the action on the field.
Kids will enjoy the KidCats Den, a play area on the first level in the northwest corner.
