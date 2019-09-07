Motorcycle collision turns fatal on south west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcycle accident turned fatal on the south west side, Friday evening Sept. 6.
The Tucson Fire Department was on scene, treating 49-year-old Leonard A. Gastelo, but he passed away from his injuries on scene. Officials say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, Gastelo was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 2400 block of S. Mission Road when he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve.
He hit the median in the center of the road and slid for several feet. Detectives have determined that speed was a factor in the collision.
The investigation is on-going and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
