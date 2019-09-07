Police investigate fatal shooting at Circle K

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a gas station, late Friday evening.
One man was shot and the suspect ran from the Circle K on Oracle Rd. and Grant Rd.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries that later turned fatal, according to information from the Tucson Police Department.
No one is in custody at this time and there are no other victims, police say.
Homicide Detectives are actively investigating and ask anyone who has information to call 88-CRIME.
