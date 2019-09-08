American Red Cross aids 15 residents affected in heavy rainstorm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southern AZ Chapter of the American Red Cross dispatched their Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers to give assistance to approximately 15 people following a heavy rainstorm overnight Saturday.
The incident happened at a three-story apartment building near N. Fontana Ave and E. Navajo Rd. in Tucson.
The roof was being repaired and a temporary covering in place of the roof failed causing extensive flooding and damage, displacing the residents.
September is preparedness month and the Red Cross would like to remind everyone to have and practice an escape plan, prepare an evacuation kit consisting of food, water, medications (for themselves and any pets), important documents (e.g. copies of driver’s licenses, insurance documents, utility bills – which can verify their address, etc.)
For more information in preparing for disaster, go to www.redcross.org.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.