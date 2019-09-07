FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures as we wrap up the weekend and head into next week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Who’s ready for some double digits?! Temperatures will fall below average for a few days next week. We have daily storm chances through Tuesday before we dry out and heat back up.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe with heavy rain. Overnight night lows in the mid-70s.
TOMORROW: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper-90s.
MONDAY: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s.
TUESDAY: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower-90s.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper-90s.
FRIDAY: Sunshine with a high of 101F.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102F.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.