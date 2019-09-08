New season, new fun for Wildcats fans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There’s no place like (a) home, opener.
Fans filled the University of Arizona campus Saturday for the first time this season after a Week Zero game on the road that was followed with a bye week.
This year, Arizona Athletics opened a new set of doors to the Wildcats family. A family made up of alumni, their families, friends and others in the Tucson community.
That is exactly what a gameday at the U of A means to Sarah Concannon.
“Definitely community, because we see all of our friends that still live here and our families come," said Concannon. “For the kids, it’s so important to have something for them to do and a safe place. It just adds so much more fun to the event.”
Concannon was one of several fans who filed into the Davis Sports Center before kickoff at Arizona Stadium. For the first time, the athletics department turned the climate-controlled football practice facility into a ‘Fan Fiesta’ and the new spot for the Wildcat Tailgate.
“I just love that they added this. It’s amazing to be even be in here and see this amazing field so I’m thrilled, I’m just so happy," said Concannon.
The new event, free for all fans with a game ticket, included food and drink vendors, live music, a kids zone with inflatables and more.
“It’s great to be inside, it feels really good today," said Tilghman Moyer, a fan and part of the University of Arizona Foundation.
“It’s absolutely beautiful in here. It’s comfortable and everybody has been so welcoming,” said Pamela Wagner, attending her first Arizona Wildcats game, ever, Saturday. “You get to see the cheerleaders up close and party with Wilma and Wilbur, what more could you want?”
The Arizona Wildcats will host Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 14. Click here for more information.
