SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing woman known to suffer from dementia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking to locate 85-year-old Elizabeth Queener after they say she left her home near 71st Ave and Union Hills Drive in Glendale on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
According to police, Elizabeth did not speak to her son at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
She is known to be five feet tall, weigh 165 pounds, and has hazel eyes and grey hair.
She is believed to be driving a silver 2010 Kia Rondo station wagon style vehicle with the AZ wheel chair license plate number of B06.
Elizabeth is known to suffer from dementia.
Anyone with information on Elizabeth Queener’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.
