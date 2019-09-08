TPD looking to locate suspect wanted for attempted murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect who is wanted for attempted murder.
Authorities say 36-year-old Theri Wood is wanted for several felony charges including attempted second degree murder.
He is considered armed and dangerous. Police are advising anyone who believes to come in contact with Wood to not approach him and call 911 immediately.
If anyone has any information on Wood’s whereabouts, please call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
