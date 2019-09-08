Two young children die in house fire in Louisiana

JACKSON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two young children died in a late-light fire in Hodge, Louisiana, according to the State Fire Marshal.
Just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, the Hodge Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of S. Elm Street.
Five children and an adult were inside the home when the fire began. SFM said the adult was unable to rescue two of the children, whose bodies were found by firefighters in the home’s master bedroom.
“This is the second fire in as many weeks involving children having access to fire-producing objects and that access resulting in devastating consequences,” State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said. “I cannot emphasize enough the importance of, first and foremost, keeping lighters and matches away from the reach of children, but secondly, teaching children about the dangers of playing with fire. This is a heartbreaking case that I hope motivates other families to take these two simple steps to prevent something similar from affecting their loved ones and properties.”
The victims are believed to be an almost 2-month-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, who recently had a birthday, according to SFM.
The other children, an 8-year-old boy, 7-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy, were examined at a local hospital and released.
SFM investigators learned from witness statements that a child accidentally lit a couch on fire while playing with a lighter.
The adult male in the home discovered the fire. SFM said he evacuated the older children and unsuccessfully tried to extinguish the fire.
SFM said the the man tried to rescue the two remaining children from both inside and outside of the home, but was also unsuccessful.
The children’s identities’ and their causes of death have not been released by the Jackson Parish Coroner’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.