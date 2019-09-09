Deputies seek suspect in credit card fraud investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a credit card fraud case.
According to information from the PCSD, the suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s. His height and weight are unknown, but he has a stocky build and has a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.
The man is suspected of making more than $500 in fraudulent purchases at two stores on July 30 using a credit card that previously had been reported stolen.
The purchases were made about 45 minutes apart at the Walgreens at 4220 N. Oracle Road and the Walgreens at 2180 W. Grant Road.
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, where you can remain anonymous.
