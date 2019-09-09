Family still seeks answers in deadly hit and run; fundraising for billboard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A family is still asking for information nine months after their son was killed in a hit and run.
Dominic Romero was walking home on North Anway Road between Orange Grove and Manville on January 4, his 20th birthday when a vehicle struck and killed him. The driver did not stop.
Several months later, friends and family were getting together at the El Casino ballroom to have lunch, listen to mariachi and dance—all in his memory, and to raise money for his case.
“He touched people’s lives,” said Michelle Arbizo, Romero’s mother. “Anyone he came in contact with fell in love with him.”
The family is hoping to put more money into the 88-CRIME reward, to make it an even $5,000. They also want to put up a billboard, but that can cost up to $2,000, plus a monthly due.
“I figured that if everybody saw his face…hopefully that will eat at their conscience to come forward,” said Arbizo.
Their fundraiser on Sunday cost $10 per person, plus other donations could be made for the family.
“I miss him dearly,” said Arbizo. “There isn’t a day that goes by that I didn’t think about him.”
The family is not sure where they will put the billboard. They are just hoping someone comes forward with any information so they can have the closure they need.
“We want closure for Dominic,” said Robert Romero, Romero’s father. “We want closure for our family. We want closure for all his friends and family that are here today.”
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking for a blue or green pickup truck, possibly with a diesel engine. It may have had marker lamps on the cab. If you know anything, the family is asking you to call 88-CRIME.
