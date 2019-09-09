FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps through most of the week!

By Stephanie Waldref | September 9, 2019 at 4:01 AM MST - Updated September 9 at 4:01 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will fall below average for a few days next week. We have daily storm chances through Tuesday before we dry out and heat back up.

MONDAY: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with overnight lows falling in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 101F.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance for showers and thunderstorms.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Mainly sunny with a highs in the upper 90s.

