FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps through most of the week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will fall below average for a few days next week. We have daily storm chances through Tuesday before we dry out and heat back up.
MONDAY: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90s.
TONIGHT: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with overnight lows falling in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 101F.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance for showers and thunderstorms.
SUNDAY: 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Mainly sunny with a highs in the upper 90s.
