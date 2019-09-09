Jury convicts Tucson man of vehicle-theft spree

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County jury convicted a Tucson man of three counts of theft of means of transportation on Friday, Sept. 6.
According to information from the Pima County Attorney’s Office, Cory Poe stole three vehicles from three different car dealerships from Nov. 21 to Nov. 29, 2018.
One of his victims left his phone in the final vehicle and tracked it using the “Find My iPhone” app, which led to Poe’s arrest.
The vehicles involved belonged to two customers and one employee of the dealerships.
Poe’s sentencing has not yet been scheduled.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.