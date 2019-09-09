Need a passport? PCC to host fair on Sept. 14

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Community College East Campus will host a Passport Fair on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon at the U.S. Passport Application Acceptance Facility at East Campus, 8181 E. Irvington Road.
The Passport Fair will offer customers one-stop shopping for passports, passport photos and passport cards. No appointment is needed and customers will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis.
What you need to bring:
- Recent color photo (2 inches by 2 inches). Photo services are available on site for $12.
- A check or money order for U.S. Department of State passport application fees (required). Fees owed to Pima’s Passport Application Acceptance Facility for application execution and photos may be paid by cash, personal check, money order or debit/credit card.
- First-time U.S. passport applicants must provide proof of U.S. citizenship with original or certified documentation, as well as photocopies of such documents. Proof includes an original birth certificate, a previous passport, a Certificate of Citizenship, or a Certificate of Naturalization.
- All passport applicants, or parents of minors applying for a passport, must have acceptable photo identification.
For complete information about required documentation and fees, contact 520.206.7600 or visit travel.state.gov.
