Tucson city leaders consider 311 system

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - City of Tucson leaders looking at ways to make it easier for residents to get information about different city services believe the answer is a 311 system.
Such a system allows callers to get information about services faster. The person doesn’t have to call multiple numbers get in touch with the department they are looking for. The current operation is that the caller or the person on the web page has to know exactly the department they’re looking for. The city website is as easy to navigate as city representatives would like it to be for customers, but they have made some improvements.
There are three options that the city is considering for implementing the 311 system: a phone line, a website or a virtual app.
Residents are being asked for their input to help the city understand what is needed on the 311 system.
There’s no exact date on when the city would start a 311 system.
