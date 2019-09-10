AZ state trooper arrested on 61 counts of sex related, kidnapping and fraud charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After investigating complaints made by the public, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) detectives arrested 43-year-old Tremaine Jackson on charges of sexual abuse, sexual extortion, kidnapping, harassment and fraud on Sept. 10, 2019.
Eight victims have been identified in the case thus far.
Jackson worked for AZDPS for 13 years and was most recently assigned to the department’s Metro Motors District.
In early June, the department received a complaint of misconduct against Jackson. The complaint alleged Jackson committed an act of sexual assault against a woman during a traffic stop. Jackson was immediately placed on administrative leave and an investigation was immediately initiated. During the course of the investigation, additional victims were discovered.
“The Arizona Department of Public Safety deeply regrets the reprehensible acts perpetrated by Tremaine Jackson. Jackson broke all trust with the community and the Department. We will continue to investigate any new leads or information” said Colonel Frank Milstead, AZDPS Director.
If you, or someone you know, has been victimized by Jackson, please contact the AZDPS at: 602-223-2389 or submit information online at: azdps.gov/Jackson
