Field rusher arrested during Arizona’s home opener

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bad play at Arizona Stadium ended with a man behind bars Saturday night.
In the second quarter of the Wildcats’ home opener, a man appeared to rush onto the field and run from officers while waving his shirt in his hand.
While fans cheered, the man was tackled by several officers and walked off the field with his hands behind his back.
A spokesperson for the University of Arizona Police Department said Maximilian Chidley was arrested and charged with trespassing.
Chidley was booked into the Pima County Jail.
According to the university’s policies and procedures at Arizona Stadium, no one is allowed on the field at any time without proper credentials.
