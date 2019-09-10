John Bolton out as national security adviser

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 1, 2019 file photo, National Security Adviser John Bolton talks to reporters about Venezuela, outside the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Source: Evan Vucci)
September 10, 2019 at 9:02 AM MST - Updated September 10 at 9:17 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired national security adviser John Bolton.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he told Bolton Monday night that his services were no longer needed at the White House. He says Bolton submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning.

Trump tweeted that he “disagreed strongly” with many of Bolton’s suggestions, “as did others in the administration.”

Bolton responded on Twitter soon after the president’s tweet, saying "I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, “Let’s talk about it tomorrow.”

