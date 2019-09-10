Pima County El Tour Loop de Loop to kickoff Sept. 21

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Perimeter Bicycling Association of America announces the fourth annual Pima County El Tour Loop de Loop presented by Rio Nuevo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Loop de Loop is the official kickoff for the Banner – University Medicine 37th El Tour de Tucson on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. This is an opportunity for the community to meet the non-profit partners involved with El Tour.
Loop de Loop is an outdoor activity from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at seven designated locations on The Huckelberry Loop. Wrap up the ride at the After Party from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Ramada Tucson (on The Huckelberry Loop at I-10 and 777 W. Cushing) with live music, prizes, drawings and more.
The free, easy, casual and fun ride is open to individuals of all ages and abilities. Loop de Loop is a get-together encouraging everyone to take up cycling as a means to better physical and mental health, and to use the pathways to navigate in and throughout Pima County.
Loop de Loop cyclists can begin at any point and are encouraged stop to meet the El Tour non-profit partners who will showcase information on their organization, recruit riders to join their team, fundraise, and to obtain entry into the prize drawings distributed at the After Party. Cyclists can visit any or all of the seven stops along The Huckelberry Loop to collect tickets.
The stops are: Ted Walker Park, Rillito Park Race Track, Brandi Fenton Park, Michael Perry Park, Roy Schoonover Trailhead, Augie Acuna Los Ninos Neighborhood Park and Julian Wash Archaeological Park.
