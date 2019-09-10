Woman arrested for arson after home she was evicted from set on fire

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested 50-year-old Tina Van Scoy at 12:23 p.m. today on charges of arson, criminal damage, and criminal trespass after a house fire broke out in the 1200 block of El Sonoro Drive early on Monday, Sept. 9.
Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services and the Sierra Vista Police Department responded to the scene at about 5 a.m. today. As units arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames and was unoccupied at that time. Firefighters worked for several hours to contain the blaze and prevent further damage, however, the structure itself was a total loss.
An investigation conducted by the SVF & MS fire marshal and SVPD Special Operations Bureau detectives determined that Van Scoy was in the house when the fire started. Investigators learned that Van Scoy had been evicted the week prior, but had returned to the house and made entry sometime on Saturday or Sunday before the fire started early Monday morning.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact SVPD Detective John Andela at (520) 452-7500.
