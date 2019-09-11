Admitted cop killer David Murillo gets life in prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The man who admitted to killing a Nogales police officer last year will spend the rest of his life in prison.
David Ernesto Murillo, of Tempe, was given three life sentences plus 119 years on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
In early August, Murillo pleaded guilty to 39 charges in connection with the fatal shooting of officer Jesus Cordova. Prosecutors had planned on pursuing the death penalty, but dropped it in exchange for the guilty plea.
Murillo’s charges include first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary, criminal damage, fleeing law enforcement, vehicle theft, impersonating a peace officer and illegally firing a weapon. Authorities said he carjacked six vehicles during a crime spree.
The April 2018 incident began in the 2900 Block of North Grand Avenue, when officers were called to the scene about a carjacking.
The NPD said Cordova found the car quickly and tried to pull Murillo over. Murillo allegedly exited the vehicle and fired an AR-15 at Cordova.
