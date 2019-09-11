Ex-boyfriend accused of assault on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect wanted for attempted second-degree murder turned himself in to police in Tucson over the weekend.
Officers shared a picture of Theri Wood on Sunday in hopes of getting the public helping to locate him. Later that day he turned himself in, according to Officer Frank Magos, a spokesman for Tucson Police Department.
Details of the accusations against Wood were limited, but newly released paperwork outlines what prompted police to open an investigation.
His girlfriend had broken up with him recently, according to the interim complaint filed by officers. A week later, she told investigators Wood assaulted her and threatened to kill her when she told him to move out.
She left the house with a friend and returned a day later to pick up her stuff, according to the paperwork. It claims Wood closed the door behind her and sexually assaulted her. The friend kicked the door open and Wood shot a few rounds, according to the complaint.
It states Wood opened fire again, hitting one of them.
The arresting officer requested a high bond because Wood was "already on release for a separate felony investigation". He's currently in the Pima County jail held without bond.
He's now accused of the following:
- Attempted second-degree murder
- Domestic violence sexual assault
- Domestic violence aggravated with a deadly weapon
- Domestic violence aggravated assault strangulation
- Domestic violence kidnapping
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.